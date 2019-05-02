

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDS-B, RDSB.L, RDSA.L, RDS-A) reported that its income before taxation for the first-quarter rose to $9.41 billion from $8.37 billion last year.



Income attributable to shareholders for the quarter increased to $6.00 billion or $0.73 per share from $5.90 billion or $0.70 per share in the previous year.



But, CCS earnings attributable to shareholders, excluding identified items, declined to $5.30 billion from $5.40 billion last year.



Total revenue and other income for the quarter also decreased to $85.66 billion from $91.11 billion in the previous year.



The company said its consistent financial performance across all its businesses provides confidence in meeting 2020 outlook.



For the second quarter 2019, the company expects upstream production to be higher by some 150 - 200 thousand boe/d, mainly due to new field ramp-ups and lower maintenance activities.



Shell launched the next tranche of the share buyback programme, with a maximum aggregate consideration of $2.75 billion in the period up to and including July 29, 2019.



Royal Dutch Shell announced an interim dividend in respect of the first quarter of 2019 of US$0.47 per A ordinary share and B ordinary share.



