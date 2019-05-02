

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - FirstGroup Plc (FGROY.PK, FGROF.PK, FGP.L), a provider of transport services in the UK and North America, announced Thursday the appointment of Ryan Mangold as Chief Financial Officer with effect from May 31.



Further, Julia Steyn has been appointed as an independent Non-Executive Director with effect from May 2.



Senior Independent Director Drummond Hall will step down from the Board on May 31. He will be succeeded as Senior Independent Director by David Robbie, who continues to chair the Audit Committee.



The new CFO, Mangold, was Group Finance Director of homebuilder Taylor Wimpey plc for eight years until April 2018.



In November last year, FirstGroup had appointed then Chief Financial Officer Matthew Gregory as the company's Chief Executive.



