

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Personal Finance Plc. (IPF.L) said that it made a solid start to 2019 and traded in-line with its expectations at Group level with a strong operational performance in European home credit and a more challenging performance in Mexico.



The company noted that it continues to improve the service and choices provided to the customers of European home credit businesses and deliver robust returns to reward shareholders and fund growth opportunities in our Mexico home credit and IPF Digital operations. The Group made a solid start to 2019 and our outlook for the Group in 2019 remains unchanged.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX