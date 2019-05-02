

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:45 am ET Thursday, IHS Markit is slated to publish PMI data of Italy. Thereafter, final manufacturing PMI reports from France and Germany are due at 3.50 am ET and 3.55 am ET, respectively. At 4.00 am ET, IHS Markit releases Eurozone final manufacturing PMI for April.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the franc and the greenback, it fell against the yen and the pound.



The euro was worth 1.1207 against the greenback, 124.93 against the yen, 1.1416 against the franc and 0.8571 against the pound as of 3:40 am ET.



