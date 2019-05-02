

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks fell on Thursday after a closely watched survey showed that Euro zone factory activity contracted for a third month in April, adding to investor concerns over slowing global growth.



On the other hand, business conditions in the French manufacturing sector stabilized at the start of the second quarter, following a slight deterioration in March. The corresponding PMI rose to 50.0 verses 49.6 expected.



Less dovish-than-expected commentary from Fed Chair Jerome Powell also weighed on markets.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 17 points or 0.3 percent at 5,567 in early trade as traders returned to their desks after the May Day holiday.



Lender BNP Paribas jumped 3.7 percent after its first-quarter net profit topped forecasts.



Drugmaker Sanofi gained half a percent on winning U.S. regulatory approval for its dengue vaccine, Dengvaxia.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX