

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's retail sales declined at the steepest pace in six months, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



Retail sales fell a calendar adjusted 0.7 percent year-on-year in March, after remaining flat in February. Economists had expected sales to decline 0.4 percent.



The latest decline was the worst since last September, when sales was 2.8 percent.



Sales of food, beverages and tobacco and those of information and communication equipments fell 0.6 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively, in March.



On a monthly basis, retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent in March, after a 0.5 percent rise in the previous month.



