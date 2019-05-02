

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks reversed early losses to turn flat on Thursday after new data showed the U.K.'s construction sector saw a marginal expansion in April, thanks to a pick-up in housebuilding.



The Bank of England decides on rates later today, though no change is likely.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 2 points at 7,387 after hitting as low as 7,339.45 earlier in the day. On Wednesday, the index shed 0.4 percent.



Miners Anglo American and Antofagasta fell more than 1 percent as copper hit its lowest level in more than two months.



Royal Dutch Shell gained over 1 percent after its first-quarter earnings beat analysts' expectations.



Rolls-Royce Holdings advanced 1.7 percent after the engine maker said it is on track to meet its full-year guidance.



Medical device maker Smith & Nephew climbed nearly 3 percent after saying revenue growth for this year would be at the higher end of its guidance.



