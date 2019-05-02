sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 02.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 605 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

71,56 Euro		-0,92
-1,27 %
WKN: A12FFH ISIN: US5128161099 Ticker-Symbol: 6LA 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
72,00
74,09
13:36
71,58
74,43
13:34
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY71,56-1,27 %