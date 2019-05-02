

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lamar Advertising Co. (LAMR) released earnings for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $51.16 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $14.96 million, or $0.15 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Lamar Advertising Co. reported adjusted earnings of $98.93 million or $0.99 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.5% to $384.46 million from $361.03 million last year.



Lamar Advertising Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $98.93 Mln. vs. $96.35 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.99 vs. $0.98 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.50 -Revenue (Q1): $384.46 Mln vs. $361.03 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX