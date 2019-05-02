

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person| | |closely associated with them (PCA) | +--+-------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Geraint Jones | +--+-------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+-------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |Chief Financial Officer/PDMR | +--+-------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial Notification | +--+-------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction| | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+-------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Admiral Group plc | +--+-------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685 | +--+-------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+ | |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of| |4 |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place| | |where transactions have been conducted | +--+-------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+ | |Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares | |a)|instrument, type of instrument | | | | | | | |Identification code |GB00B02J6398 | +--+-------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+ | |Nature of the transaction |Award of salary shares in accordance | | | |with the Directors' Remuneration | | | |Policy that was approved by | | | |shareholders at the Admiral Group plc| | | |AGM on 26 April 2018. | | | | | |b)| |In line with policy, these salary | | | |shares will vest after three years | | | |subject to continued employment. An | | | |additional two-year holding period | | | |will apply and malus and clawback | | | |provisions will apply during the | | | |vesting and holding periods. | +--+-------------------------------------+----------+--------------------------+ | | | Price(s) | Volume(s) | |c)|Prices(s) and volume(s) +----------+--------------------------+ | | |GBP 21.456|2,500 | +--+-------------------------------------+----------+--------------------------+ | |Aggregated information |N/A | | | | | |d)| * Aggregated value | | | | | | | | * Price | | +--+-------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |2019-03-18 | +--+-------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |Award of shares occurred outside a | | | |trading venue | +--+-------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+



