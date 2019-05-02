

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter, WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) on Thursday maintained its full year 2019 outlook for earnings and sales growth.



For fiscal 2019, the company continues to project earnings in the range of $5.10 to $5.70 per share on sales growth between 3 and 6 percent, as the benefit of the SLS acquisition is offset by additional foreign currency headwinds.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.39 per share on sales growth of 4.0 percent to $8.5 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



WESCO Chairman, President and CEO John Engel said, 'Our focus is on executing our 2019 plan priorities of sales growth, margin improvement, investments in our people and processes, and maintaining our cost and cash management discipline. We also expect to complete additional share repurchases of at least $75 million during the second quarter.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX