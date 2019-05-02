

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cigna Corp. (CI) reported strong first-quarter earnings on contributions led by the Health Services and Integrated Medical segments. The company said this performance reflects its focused execution of growth strategy and positions Cigna well to achieve its increased outlook for 2019.



For fiscal 2019, Cigna now projects adjusted income from operations to be in the range of $6.24 billion to $6.4 billion, or $16.25 to $16.65 per share, which represents per share growth of 14% to 17% over 2018. This is up $0.15 to $0.25 over the company's prior projection. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $16.48. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For fiscal 2019, adjusted revenues are now projected in the range of $132.50 billion to $134.50 billion, up $1.0 billion from prior outlook. Analysts expect the company to report revenue of $132.95 billion, for the fiscal year.



For the first-quarter, adjusted income from operations was $1.5 billion, or $3.90 per share, compared with $1.0 billion, or $4.11 per share, prior year. On average, 24 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $3.75 for the quarter.



First-quarter adjusted revenues were $33.4 billion compared to $11.4 billion, a year ago. Analysts expected revenue of $32.75 billion, for the quarter.



