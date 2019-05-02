

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $27.14 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $287.46 million, or $1.29 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, AmerisourceBergen Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $449.35 million or $2.11 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.6% to $43.32 billion from $41.03 billion last year.



AmerisourceBergen Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $449.35 Mln. vs. $431.87 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.11 vs. $1.94 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $43.32 Bln vs. $41.03 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.70 to $6.90



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX