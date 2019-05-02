

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter, AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) on Thursday raised its full year 2019 financial guidance to reflect its continued solid execution and greater than anticipated number of share repurchases.



For fiscal 2019, the now expected adjusted earnings in a range of $6.70 to $6.90 per share, up from the prior guidance range of $6.65 to $6.85 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.76 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



'As we move into the second half of the year, our fiscal 2019 outlook remains strong,' said Steven H. Collis, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of AmerisourceBergen.



