

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 7:00 am ET Thursday, the Bank of England announces its interest rate decision. Economists widely forecast the benchmark to remain at 0.75 percent and asset purchase program at GBP 435 billion.



Ahead of the announcement, the pound traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the pound held steady against the euro and the franc, it retreated against the yen and the greenback.



The pound was worth 1.3050 against the greenback, 145.55 against the yen, 1.3301 against the franc and 0.8584 against the euro as of 6:55 am ET.



