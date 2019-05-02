

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) reported a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $120.49 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $37.61 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Quanta Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $140.62 million or $0.96 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.1% to $2.81 billion from $2.42 billion last year.



Quanta Services Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $140.62 Mln. vs. $61.92 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.96 vs. $0.39 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.83 -Revenue (Q1): $2.81 Bln vs. $2.42 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.40 - $3.86 Full year revenue guidance: $11.2 - $11.6 Bln



