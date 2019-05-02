

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Global Payments Inc. (GPN) announced a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit came in at $112.34 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $91.40 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Global Payments Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $212.10 million or $1.34 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.1% to $883.04 million from $794.98 million last year.



Global Payments Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $212.10 Mln. vs. $180.82 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.34 vs. $1.13 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.29 -Revenue (Q1): $883.04 Mln vs. $794.98 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.95 - $6.12 Full year revenue guidance: $4.44 - $4.49 Bln



