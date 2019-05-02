

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Murphy Oil (MUR) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $40.18 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $168.25 million, or $0.96 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Murphy Oil reported adjusted earnings of $26.5 million or $0.15 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 57.7% to $591.00 million from $374.79 million last year.



Murphy Oil earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $26.5 Mln. vs. -$38.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.15 vs. -$0.22 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $591.00 Mln vs. $374.79 Mln last year.



