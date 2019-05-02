

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Church & Dwight Co Inc. (CHD) released a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $175.7 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $157.8 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $1.04 billion from $1.01 billion last year.



Church & Dwight Co Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $175.7 Mln. vs. $157.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.70 vs. $0.63 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.66 -Revenue (Q1): $1.04 Bln vs. $1.01 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.43 - $2.47



