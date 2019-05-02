

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter, HanesBrands, inc. (HBI) on Thursday reiterated its full-year 2019 financial guidance and also provided outlook for the second quarter.



For fiscal 2019, the company continues to project earnings in a range of $1.59 to $1.67 per share, adjusted earnings in a range of $1.72 to $1.80 per share, and net sales between $6.885 billion and $6.985 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.76 per share on revenues of $6.91 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the second quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $0.40 to $0.42 per share, adjusted earnings in a range of $0.43 to $0.45 per share, and net sales between $1.735 billion and $1.765 billion. Analysts expect quarterly earnings of $0.46 per share on sales of $1.75 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX