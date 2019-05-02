

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Parker Hannifin Corp. (PH) revealed a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $411.25 million, or $3.14 per share. This compares with $365.99 million, or $2.70 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.6% to $3.69 billion from $3.75 billion last year.



Parker Hannifin Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): . vs. . last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.17 vs. $2.80 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.01 -Revenue (Q3): $3.69 Bln vs. $3.75 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $11.45 - $11.75



