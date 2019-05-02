

PEORIA (dpa-AFX) - Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) said that its board authorized an increase to the quarterly cash dividend of 20% to $1.03 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on August 20, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 22, 2019.



The company expects to increase the dividend in each of the following four years by at least a high single-digit percentage.



The company plans to repurchase shares on a more consistent basis, with the goal of at least offsetting dilution in market downturns.



Caterpillar intends to double Machine, Energy & Transportation services sales to about $28 billion by 2026, from a 2016 baseline of about $14 billion.



