

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM-PG) announced earnings for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $101.64 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $129.50 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Kimco Realty Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $157.40 million or $0.37 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.0% to $295.01 million from $304.08 million last year.



Kimco Realty Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $157.40 Mln. vs. $157.81 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.37 vs. $0.37 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $295.01 Mln vs. $304.08 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.77 to $0.82



