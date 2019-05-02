sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 02.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 605 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

15,37 Euro		-0,13
-0,84 %
WKN: 883111 ISIN: US49446R1095 Ticker-Symbol: KIC 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,501
15,806
15:11
15,56
15,864
15:11
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION15,37-0,84 %