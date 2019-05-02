

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines (DAL) reported an increase in system traffic, capacity as well as load factor for the month of April 2019.



The airline said that its total system traffic for the month was 19.34 billion revenue passenger miles or RPMs, up 5.9 percent from 18.26 billion RPMs in the same period last year.



Monthly total system capacity was 22.53 billion available seat miles or ASMs, up 5.0 percent from 21.45 billion ASMs in the prior-year period.



Total system load factor for the month was 85.8 percent, up 0.7 percentage points from 85.1 percent in the same period last year.



The company said it carried 16.95 million customers in the month of April 2019, up 6.6 percent from the prior year.



