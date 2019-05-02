

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - AXA (AXAHY.PK) Thursday reported its first-quarter total gross revenues of 35.0 billion euros, up 13.5% to 30.8 billion euros.



Annual Premium Equivalent, APE, dropped 4.8% for the period on a comparable basis. Solvency II ratio was down 3 points to 190%.



'AXA delivered another strong performance in the first quarter of 2019', said Gérald Harlin, Deputy CEO and Group CFO of AXA. 'Our topline grew overall across the Group, and particularly strongly in each of our three preferred segments: Health, Protection and P&C Commercial lines.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX