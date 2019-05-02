

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Federal Rlty Inv Trust (FRT) reported a profit for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $58.13 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $59.24 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Federal Rlty Inv Trust reported adjusted earnings of $116.89 million or $1.56 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $232.23 million from $225.40 million last year.



Federal Rlty Inv Trust earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $116.89 Mln. vs. $112.39 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.56 vs. $1.52 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $232.23 Mln vs. $225.40 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX