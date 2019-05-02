

SANTA MONICA (dpa-AFX) - Activision Blizzard (ATVI) revealed earnings for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $447 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $500 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Activision Blizzard reported adjusted earnings of $603 million or $0.78 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.1% to $1.83 billion from $1.97 billion last year.



Activision Blizzard earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $603 Mln. vs. $604 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.78 vs. $0.78 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.83 Bln vs. $1.97 Bln last year.



