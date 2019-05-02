

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE) released a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $75.31 million, or $1.44 per share. This compares with $65.76 million, or $1.26 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to $594.11 million from $572.16 million last year.



Erie Indemnity Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $75.31 Mln. vs. $65.76 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.44 vs. $1.26 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.38 -Revenue (Q1): $594.11 Mln vs. $572.16 Mln last year.



