

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) revealed earnings for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $151 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $117 million, or $0.69 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.9% to $1.66 billion from $1.47 billion last year.



Motorola Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): . vs. . last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.28 vs. $1.10 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.14 -Revenue (Q1): $1.66 Bln vs. $1.47 Bln last year.



