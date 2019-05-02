

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quaker Chemical Corp. (KWR) revealed earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit totaled $13.84 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $12.73 million, or $0.95 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Quaker Chemical Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $18.82 million or $1.41 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.4% to $211.21 million from $212.05 million last year.



Quaker Chemical Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $18.82 Mln. vs. $18.87 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.41 vs. $1.41 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $211.21 Mln vs. $212.05 Mln last year.



