

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Resmed Inc (RMD) announced earnings for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $105.4 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $110.1 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Resmed Inc reported adjusted earnings of $128.1 million or $0.89 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.9% to $662.2 million from $591.6 million last year.



Resmed Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $128.1 Mln. vs. $132.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.89 vs. $0.92 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.85 -Revenue (Q3): $662.2 Mln vs. $591.6 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX