

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $34.1 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $42.7 million, or $0.87 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $532.4 million from $522.5 million last year.



AMN Healthcare Services Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q1): $0.75 vs. $0.81 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.68 -Revenue (Q1): $532.4 Mln vs. $522.5 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $518 - $524 Mln



