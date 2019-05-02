

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) announced, for 2019, the company now expects non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of $7.60 to $7.72, up from the prior guidance of $7.55 to $7.70. The company continues to expect revenue growth of approximately 6 to 7% for fiscal 2019. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $7.66. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the second-quarter, Motorola Solutions expects revenue growth of approximately 4 to 5%. The company expects non-GAAP earnings in the range of $1.55 to $1.60 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $1.61.



For the first-quarter, non-GAAP EPS was $1.28, up 16% from prior year. On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.14 for the quarter. Sales were $1.7 billion, up 13% from the year-ago quarter, driven by growth in the Americas and EMEA. Analysts expected revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX