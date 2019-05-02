sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 03.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

43,945  Euro		+0,065
+0,15 %
WKN: A2PEBA ISIN: US03748R7540 Ticker-Symbol: AIV1 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT COMPANY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
43,496
44,153
02.05.
43,795
44,00
02.05.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT COMPANY
APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT COMPANY43,945+0,15 %