

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Apartment Investment & Management Co. (AIV) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $271.57 million, or $1.88 per share. This compares with $81.53 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.1% to $230.24 million from $247.72 million last year.



Apartment Investment & Management Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $271.57 Mln. vs. $81.53 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.88 vs. $0.54 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $230.24 Mln vs. $247.72 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX