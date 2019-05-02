

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Neenah Paper, Inc. (NP) reported a profit for first quarter that declined from last year.



The company's profit totaled $11.8 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $16.2 million, or $0.95 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.1% to $239.7 million from $266.5 million last year.



Neenah Paper, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $0.64 -Revenue (Q1): $239.7 Mln vs. $266.5 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX