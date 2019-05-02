

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) announced a series of new Azure services and developer technologies to help developers to build the next generation of apps. The new services enable developers to take advantage of the latest computing capabilities including AI, mixed reality, IoT and blockchain.



To help developers and data scientists apply AI to any solution, Microsoft released 'Decision,' that delivers users a specific recommendation for efficient decision-making. The company is also adding AI to Azure Search.



To address the needs of hybrid cloud and edge computing, Microsoft unveiled Azure SQL Database Edge, a SQL engine with built-in AI. Also, Microsoft announced IoT Plug and Play, a modeling language to connect IoT devices to the cloud.



