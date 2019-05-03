

LAS VEGAS (dpa-AFX) - Wynn Resorts said the company is now focused on a successful launch of Encore Boston Harbor, and the training of 5,500 new team members as the Massachusetts Gaming Commission announced its decision on allegations of sexual assault, and the handling of these allegations by the company. As per the ruling, Wynn and its qualifiers remain suitable to maintain the Region A Category-1 gaming license, subject to the fines and conditions.



As per the conditions set by the Commission; a $35 million fine shall be imposed on the licensee for Wynn Resorts; and Wynn MA, LLC shall train all new employees on the Preventing Harassment and Discrimination Policy within three months of opening; and Wynn Resorts shall maintain the separation of Chair and CEO for at least the term of the license.



