

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) reported that its net income attributable to shareowners for the first-quarter increased to $125.1 million or $0.53 per share from $120.9 million or $0.52 per share last year.



Revenue for the quarter grew to $987.2 million from $916.3 million last year.



For 2019, the company still expects earnings per share to be in the range of $2.17 - $2.31



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.51 per share and revenues of $915.57 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



