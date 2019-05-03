

BUENOS AIRES (dpa-AFX) - MercadoLibre Inc.(MELI) reported that its first-quarter net income was $11.86 million or $0.13 per share, compared to a loss of $12.92 million or $0.29 per share in the prior year.



Net revenues for the first quarter were $473.8 million, a year-over-year increase of 47.6% in USD and 92.9% on an FX neutral basis.



The company noted that total payment volume through MercadoPago surpassed the $5.5 billion mark for the first time, reaching $5.6 billion, a year-over-year increase of 35.1% in USD and 82.5% on an FX neutral basis.



