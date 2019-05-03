

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) agreed to buy 21 regional sports networks from Walt Disney Co. (DIS) in a deal valued at more than $10 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.



The deal, which would include sports channels in Los Angeles and Detroit, is expected to be announced as early as Friday, the Journal said.



Disney acquired the sports networks as part of its acquisition of entertainment assets of 21st Century Fox and agreed to sell them to get approval from government for the deal.



