

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors (GM) is considering a $1 billion investment at its Missouri assembly plant, St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.



GM outlined a plan to invest in the plant, where it builds vans and trucks, and add jobs, the report quoted Missouri Governor Mike Parson as saying.



There were a speculation that GM may build a new mid-size body-on-frame SUV based off the Canyon and Colorado chassis.



Missouri State Senator Bob Onder tweeted, 'I am excited that @GM is considering investing $1 billion dollars in our Wentzville Community! This would extend a decades long relationship between this great company and the great people of St. Charles County.'



