

BAD NEUSTADT AN DER SAALE (dpa-AFX) - RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG (RKKPF.PK) announced that, during the first-quarter, the company treated more patients than a year ago and increased both its revenues and EBITDA. Net consolidated profit declined 14.4% due to the expense of taking the new campus in Bad Neustadt into service. Also, the company confirmed its guidance for 2019.



First-quarter EBITDA improved by 4.0% year-over-year to 28.7 million euros. Net consolidated profit declined to 8.9 million euros from 10.4 million euros. Revenues were up roughly 4.0% to 324.2 million euros. The number of patients increased by 1.1% to 218,924.



For 2019, RHÖN-KLINIKUM continues to project revenues in the range of 1.30 billion euros plus/minus 5 percent. The company expects EBITDA of between 117.5 million euros and 127.5 million euros.



The Board will propose to the AGM on 5th June 2019 to pay a dividend of 0.29 euros per non-par share entitled to dividend. This is an increase of approximately 32% from last year.



