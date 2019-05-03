

DENHAM (dpa-AFX) - InterContinental Hotels Group plc (IHG.L, IHG) said, during the first-quarter, its net system size increased 5.4% to 843,000 rooms and recorded the highest number of signings in 12 years of 24,000 rooms. Global RevPAR increased 0.3%, with US RevPAR up 0.6%. Occupancy rate was down 0.2% points.



The Group stated that its financial position remains robust, with an on-going commitment to an efficient balance sheet and an investment grade credit rating.



Keith Barr, Chief Executive of InterContinental Hotels Group plc, said: 'While macro-economic and geopolitical uncertainties remain in some markets, the strong fundamentals of our business give us confidence for the balance of the year.'



