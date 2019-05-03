

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Friday as oil extended a steep fall from the previous session and investors looked ahead to the release of U.S. Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report for April due later in the day for clues on the strength of the world's largest economy.



U.S. employment is expected to increase by 185,000 jobs in April following the addition of 196,000 jobs in March, while the unemployment rate is expected to hold at 3.8 percent.



Markets in China and Japan were closed for holidays. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended up 0.46 percent at 30,081.55 as the U.S. and China ended their latest round of trade negotiations in Beijing after 'productive meetings.'



Australian markets fluctuated before ending little changed. Both the S&P/ASX 200 and the All Ordinaries index finished marginally lower at 6,335.80 and 6,427.20, respectively.



National Australia Bank edged down slightly after slashing its dividend for the first time in a decade. The other three banks inched up between 0.1 percent and half a percent.



Investment bank Macquarie Group slumped 5.4 percent after a warning that its result for fiscal 2020 result will be slightly lower amid the impact of potential regulatory changes and tax uncertainties.



Woodside Petroleum, Santos, Origin Energy and Oil Search dropped 1-2 percent after oil prices fell almost 3 percent on Thursday on oversupply fears.



Medical device developer Resmed soared 10 percent on upbeat third quarter results.



Seoul stocks fell notably, with technology and auto companies pacing the decliners. The benchmark Kospi dropped 16.43 points or 0.74 percent to 2,196.32.



New Zealand shares fell from a record high hit on Thursday, with the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ending down 27.67 points or 0.27 percent at 10,058.08.



U.S. stocks fell for a second day running on Thursday as oil prices tumbled and Fed ambiguity clouded rate-cut bets.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped half a percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 slipped around 0.2 percent.



