

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose on Friday despite mixed earnings updates from the likes of Adidas and BASF.



Investor focus remained on the U.S. jobs report due out later in the day, with analysts expecting U.S. employment to increase by 185,000 jobs in April following the addition of 196,000 jobs in March. The unemployment rate is expected to hold at 3.8 percent.



The German DAX was up 39 points or 0.31 percent at 12,384 after closing marginally higher in the previous session.



Adidas shares soared 6.7 percent. The sportswear maker affirmed its FY19 outlook after reporting forecast-beating earnings for the first quarter, thanks to high-margin ecommerce.



Chemical company BASF edged down slightly. The company affirmed its FY 19 outlook after reporting a fall in first-quarter profit.



Asian stocks ended mostly lower today while trading in U.S. stock futures point towards a cautious opening on Wall Street later in the day. The dollar stood firm, weighing on oil and gold.



