

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) reported earnings for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $19.64 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $6.39 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, HMS Holdings Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $30.70 million or $0.28 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.6% to $147.95 million from $141.43 million last year.



HMS Holdings Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $30.70 Mln. vs. $18.51 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.28 vs. $0.17 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.22 -Revenue (Q1): $147.95 Mln vs. $141.43 Mln last year.



