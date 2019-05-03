

YORK (PENNSYLVANIA) (dpa-AFX) - Dentsply Sirona Inc. (XRAY) said it delivered solid financial results in the first quarter of 2019, with internal sales growth of 3.9% and a one hundred ten basis point year-over-year improvement in adjusted operating income margin. The company said its first-quarter results demonstrate that it is beginning to benefit from the comprehensive restructuring program, announced last year.



Dentsply Sirona narrowed the range for 2019 adjusted earnings per share guidance, and now expects adjusted EPS in the range of $2.30 to $2.40, as compared to the previous guidance range of $2.25 to $2.40. Reported revenues are expected in the range of $3.95 to $4.05 billion with internal sales growth of 4% to 5%. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $2.32 on revenue of $4.03 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



First-quarter non-US GAAP net earnings per diluted share were $0.49 compared to $0.45, prior year. On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.39 for the quarter. Reported net sales of $946.2 million declined 1.0% in the first quarter of 2019 and were up 3.9% on an internal sales growth basis. Analysts expected revenue of $925.07 million for the quarter.



