

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey consumer price inflation slowed to the weakest level in eight months in April, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Friday.



The consumer price index climbed 19.50 percent in April, following a 19.71 percent in March. Economists had expected the inflation to rise to 20.36 percent.



The latest inflation was the weakest since last August, when it was 17.90 percent.



The biggest annual increase of 31.86 percent was logged by food and non-alcoholic beverages. Furnishing and household equipment prices rose 27.64 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 1.69 percent in April.



Separate data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed that the producer price index rose 30.12 percent annually in April, after a 29.64 percent rise in the previous month. Economists had expected a 2.38 percent rise.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 2.98 percent in April.



