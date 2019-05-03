

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's unemployment rate remained stable for the second month in a row in March, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate was 3.7 percent in March, same as in February and January.



Gross unemployment rose to 103,900 in March from 103,300 in February.



The youth unemployment rate that applies to the 16 to 24 age group remained at 1.9 percent in March, same rate as in February.



Based on LFS data, the unemployment rate was 5.3 percent in the 15 to 74 age group. The number of unemployed was 160,000.



