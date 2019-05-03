

HARRISON (dpa-AFX) - Mastercard (MA) said the company will be strengthening its support of the bill payments Services with the acquisition of Transactis, a platform that helps businesses deliver bills and receive payments. The deal is anticipated to close in the second quarter.



With the acquisition, Mastercard will add enhanced end user interfaces, expanded payment options and digital bill presentment capabilities. Also, Mastercard expects the acquisition to enhance growth of Bill Pay Exchange, the company's digital solution that allows consumers to manage bills.



