

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Japan's Softbank Corp (SFTBF.PK) is considering an initial public offering of its $100 billion Vision Fund, according to media reports, citing people familiar with the matter.



The idea is in early stage, the Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the situation. If pursued, an IPO would give investors in the fund a way to cash out part or all of their stakes. The fund might consider a direct listing rather than a traditional IPO, the report said.



SoftBank is also in talks with Oman for an investment in the fund, which has raised nearly all of its funding so far from Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi, according to WSJ report.



